

CTV News Saskatoon





Four men have been charged after a 31-year-old man was killed in a residence in the 100 block of Howell Ave., according to police.

The men, aged 21, 23, 25 and 37, have all been charged with breaking and entering, committing assault with a weapon and manslaughter.

Just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, Saskatoon police were called to investigate reports of an injured man at a residence in the 100 block of Howell Ave.

The victim was transported to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. Police have ruled the death a homicide.

Police say they believe this was not a random incident and the public are not at risk. This is Saskatoon’s 13th homicide of 2019.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service or Crime Stoppers.