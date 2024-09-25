Four injured in crash north of Saskatoon

Four people were hospitalized after a car and an SUV collided north of Saskatoon on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 5:15 p.m., officers received a report of a collision on Highway 12, just north of Saskatoon.

Arriving officers found a car and an SUV were involved in the collision that occurred at the intersection with Township Road 380.

Police say four people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Three were in one vehicle, one in the other.

Traffic was re-routed during the initial response to the collision.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.