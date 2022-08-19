Former Saskatoon doctor alleged to have killed 4 people around same date in 2021

Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Quebec man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont. Dr. Brian Nadler, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of an 89-year-old Quebec man at the hospital in Hawkesbury, Ont.

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London

  • Activist 'in hiding' fearing for her safety

    Popular Twitch user and local transgender activist Clara Sorrenti says she is currently in hiding and fearing for her safety. Sorrenti says she has received threats after going public with an incident involving London police earlier this month. She shared the experience on YouTube Thursday night.