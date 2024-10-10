Former Sask. Party MLA and Saskatoon mayoral hopeful tied to controversial private school, email shows

Internal emails obtained by CTV News reveal that Saskatoon mayoral hopeful Gord Wyant had an apparent close relationship with a private school now embroiled in abuse allegations.

In a February 2022 email obtained through a freedom of information request and shared online by a former student of Legacy Christian Academy — now called Valour Academy — former school principal Lou Brunelle is seen reaching out to former Saskatchewan Party MLA Wyant.

Brunelle makes a private appeal, asking the one-time education minister to work behind the scenes to boost the private school’s funding.

“Gord, we have discussed increased funding for our independent school for several years, and we appreciate your support for that. It’s now been ten years at 50 per cent operational funding,” Brunelle writes in the email, shared on X by former Legacy student Caitlin Erickson.

Erickson and over 100 students have launched a $25 million class action lawsuit against the school and its affiliated Mile Two Church.

The students claim they were subject to physical, psychological, and sexual abuse at the school — formerly called Christian Centre Academy. Those allegations have not yet been tested in court.

Five staff members of the school are facing criminal charges. A former coach at the school pleaded guilty to sexual assault last year.

The latest charges — sexual assault, invitation to touching, and assault with a weapon — were laid in September against the past principal, Ken Schultz.

The redacted email shared by Erickson on Wednesday indicates Wyant, who announced his departure from the Sask. Party in February before launching a bid to be Saskatoon’s next mayor, may have had a close relationship with Brunelle and the school.

“Gord, I know you are no longer with the education ministry, but as our MLA and friend, would you be willing to advocate on our behalf to have something in place in time for this next school year,” Brunelle wrote.

CTV News has contacted Wyant for comment on his relationship with the private school and is waiting for a response.