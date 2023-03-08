Former Sask. group home employee pleads guilty to sexually assaulting residents with disabilities

A man accused of sexually assaulting and exploiting residents at a group home he worked at has pleaded guilty.

Brent Gabona is facing 10 counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

In a Rosthern community hall turned courtroom, Gabona pleaded guilty to five of those charges over the phone.

The crimes happened between 1992 and 2006 while Gabona was working at Shepherd’s Villa, a government-funded group home in Hepburn, Sask. for people with disabilities.

One of Gabona’s victims, Darryl Boguski, sat in the courtroom with his brother, Rick, to hear the plea.

Gabona is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.