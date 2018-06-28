

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan’s chief forensic pathologist testified at the inquest into Jordan Lafond’s death Thursday that he couldn’t say for certain if Lafond died because of a crash or because of a knee to the head from police.

Dr. Shaun Ladham told the inquest Lafond died of blunt force trauma to the head. He said the 21-year-old was injured when the stolen truck he was in crashed, but he noted he isn’t certain if the trauma was caused by the crash or the police’s use of force.

Lafond was the passenger in a stolen truck that crashed into a fence on Oct. 23, 2016, after a police pursuit. He later died in hospital.

A police officer testified earlier this week he kneed Lafond three or four times in the head because he believed he was resisting arrest, but then soon realized Lafond wasn’t trying to get away and that he regrets what happened.

The inquest jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon.

The purpose of the inquest is not to find blame but to try to prevent similar deaths. The jury can also make recommendations.