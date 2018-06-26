A Saskatoon police sergeant testified he kneed Jordan Lafond three or four times in the head during the 21-year-old’s arrest.

Sgt. Thomas Gresty told the jury at an the inquest into Lafond’s death Tuesday he thought Lafond was resisting arrest but later realized Lafond wasn’t trying to get away from police.

“I wish I could undo it, but I can’t. It’s a disgusting feeling,” Gresty said.

Gresty recalled beginning his shift on Oct. 22, 2016, and being told about a stolen truck with a report of a gun inside.

A man reported seeing someone inside the truck sawing off the barrel of a shotgun, which Gresty said is typically done to help conceal the weapon.

At around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, police located the truck and pursued it before it crashed into a fence on the 100 block of Bowlt Crescent. Gresty said officers were going to conduct a high-risk vehicle stop but when he arrived he saw an officer close to the vehicle, which was a mistake, and the tactic couldn’t be completed.

Gresty said he saw Lafond on his stomach with one arm in front of him and another arm around his back while an officer, Sgt. Kelly Olafson, tried to handcuff him. He said it appeared Lafond was resisting arrest and Olafson was struggling to cuff Lafond.

“I yelled out, ‘stop resisting,’ and delivered a knee strike to the top of his head,” Gresty said, adding he yelled and kneed Lafond three of four times.

He said arresting the suspects was the top priority and he was scared for his life because a gun was involved in the incident and he didn’t know where the other suspect was.

Gresty testified he then learned the second suspect had been arrested and noticed there was more damage to the truck than he expected.

He said he recognized right away Lafond was in medical distress and had a “100-mile gaze” in his eyes and there was serious injury to one of his eyes.

“He didn’t look good and my heart sank into my boots,” Gresty said, adding he was confused and worried.

“I know I didn’t do that. I know that what I’m seeing isn’t a result of the force I used. That doesn’t add up to me, that’s the confusion. The worry is what just happened? What did I see wrong? All these things. The truck having more damage than I thought,” he testified.

Officers removed Lafond’s handcuffs and called 911. He later died in hospital.

Under cross-examination by Lafond’s family’s lawyer Chris Murphy, Gresty testified he began to realize Lafond wasn’t resisting arrest, but his movements were from the other officer arresting him.

“I’m confident now that I saw it wrong.”

He described the incident as the worst day of his life.

“I know in my heart that whether I would have gone or not, I had no positive outcome there. What did I do? I muddied the waters for the inquest.”

The jury heard Lafond weighed about 135 pounds and Olafson weighs about 220. A third officer, Danial Swan, testified he was helping hold down Lafond with his right knee in the back of Lafond’s left hamstring while holding down his left arm.

The driver of the stolen truck, Reece Fiddler, also testified Tuesday. He said moans that were heard in a police car dash cam video were from himself because police used force on him after he was arrested.

Inconsistencies were pointed out between Fiddler’s testimony Tuesday compared to what he initially told police.

An autopsy performed eight days after Lafond died was unable to determine whether the head trauma that caused his death was from the crash or the knee strikes.

Inquests are meant to determine the cause, manner and circumstances of deaths and not find criminal fault. The coroner's jury may also make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.