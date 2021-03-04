Advertisement
Fog advisories hang over central Saskatchewan this morning: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, March 4, 2021 6:09AM CST
SASKATOON -- We'll see temperatures shoot into plus territory again across the bulk of the province, with the warmer air sticking around through the weekend.
Wind is expected to remain a non-factor as the day wears on.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: 2
Evening: 1
Friday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: -4
Afternoon High: 3
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: -2
Afternoon High: 2