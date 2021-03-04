SASKATOON -- We'll see temperatures shoot into plus territory again across the bulk of the province, with the warmer air sticking around through the weekend.

Wind is expected to remain a non-factor as the day wears on.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 2

Evening: 1

Friday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: -4

Afternoon High: 3

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: -2

Afternoon High: 2