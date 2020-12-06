SASKATOON -- Flags at Saskatoon city hall are flying a half-mast Sunday for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

Establishing in 1991 by the federal government, the national day of remembrance is an opportunity for Canadians to remember all women and girls who have died as a result of violence, the city said in a news release.

Flags at all city facilities will be lowered.

The national day of remembrance falls on Dec. 6, marking the anniversayr of the deaths of 14 women killed at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal in 1989.