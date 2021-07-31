SASKATOON -- The heat has caught many peoples attention over summer and front lawns are starting to show its lack of colour in the province.

The co-owners of Sprouts Lawn Care in Saskatoon says much of their business has shifted from mowing lawns to watering themdue to the lack of precipitation.

“So this year obviously the temperature has been super dry and hot so a lot of the ones (lawns) that we end up doing are going doormat and turning orange,” co-owner of Sprouts Lawn Care Tristan Toews told CTV News.

The company has these five tips to remember in the heat: