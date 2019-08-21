

CTV News Saskatoon





Saskatoon Fire Department is searching the river after a report of a person in distress near the Victoria Boathouse early Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple people at the river saw the person go under the water, the fire department says.

Water rescue boats equipped with sonar technology and firefighter-divers have been deployed onto the South Saskatchewan River. An immediate search has commenced to identify any abnormalities below the water's surface.

Members of the public are advised to avoid using the river in the area of the Victoria Boathouse to maintain the safety and proficiency of water rescue personnel working on scene.