Around four a.m. Sunday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to a fire at 1212 Avenue B North.

The residence was boarded up and appeared vacant when the fire crew arrived. They sent a crew into the house to put out the fire in the basement. They had the fire under control shortly after arriving on scene.

Fire crews confirmed that no one was in the building at the time of the fire.

A fire investigator was later called to the scene. After the investigation, it was determined that the fire was set on purpose. They estimate that the cost of damages caused by the fire is approximately $10,000.