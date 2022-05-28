Fire rips through Saskatoon apartment building overnight

A major fire ripped through a three-story Saskatoon apartment building in the 300 block of 108th Street W overnight on Friday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was on the scene before 1 a.m. Saturday where the wood frame construction with the roof was fully engulfed in fire, a SFD news release said.

Fire crews helped rescue multiple people inside the units. The department is asking people to stay away from the area and to close any windows as there’s smoke drifting in the area.

Some residents will require rehousing and the Salvation Army is making arrangements, the release said.

This is a developing story, more details to come…