SASKATOON -- A morning house fire kept Saskatoon fire crews busy for hours.

Just after 6 a.m. Wednesday, crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Poplar Crescent in the Nutana neighbourhood.

The fire was discovered under a stairwell that spread into the ceiling between the first and second floors.

Relief fire crews were sent to the scene to help out.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause and damage estimate have not been determined.