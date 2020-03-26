SASKATOON -- A massive blaze has destroyed a large commercial shop in the RM of Vanscoy.

Just before 1:45 a.m. Thursday morning, the Saskatoon Fire Department received reports of a large fire at a shop. Several fire trucks, a water tank and a rescue unit all responded.

When crews arrived they found a large building fully engulfed in flames, with the roof completely collapsed. The fire was brought under control, with crews remaining on scene putting out hot spots.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and there’s no damage estimate at this time.