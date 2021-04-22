SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire Department has closed 16 suites at the troubled Prairie Heights condo bulding due to unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.

“Up until now we have been able to remedy the life safety issues in the building,” Fire Chief Morgan Hackl said in a news release.

“The conditions in a number of suites have degraded to such an extreme state the fire department can no longer, in good conscience, allow people to live there," Hackl said.

Around 12 residents will be rehoused to safe, healthy accommodations and the Ministry of Social Services has established housing plans and transportation for each person based on their unique needs, the department said.

“Our focus is always community safety. We are adopting a community approach to this issue to make sure we have the least impact as possible on every resident involved,” Hackl said.

According to the fire department, inspectors found numerous hazards including suites with no water service, sewer waste backup and stolen copper wire in some suites.

Inspectors also found missing oven doors and ovens being used as a heating source, food and human waste and "unauthorized entry" into vacant suites.

In addition to its safety issues, the building is a known hotspot for police with officers dispatched to Prairie Heights 410 times last year, according to Saskatoon Police Service.

In an interview with CTV News earlier this year, Geoff Wilkie, who used to own a unit at Prairie Heights, described conditions inside the building located in the 1400 block of 20th Street West.

“There’s needles everywhere, there’s graffiti on the wall, there’s bikes in the hallway, there’s garbage in the hallways, there’s broken doors. People use the stairwells for their toilet, people throwing up. It’s just disgusting," Wilke said.

Wilkie said he’s also witnessed people injecting drugs in common areas of the building at 1416 20th Street West.

A resident who spoke with CTV News in February said he sleeps with a sword within reach because he fears for his safety.

Video obtained by CTV News shows the violence that some residents say happens routinely inside the building.

Earlier this month the condo board was served with a $58,000 bill for fire code repairs and cleaning the fire department hired out to fix the problems inside.

The condo corporation had 30 days from April 12 to settle the bill.

Of the amount, $28,000 was solely for the use of Saskatoon Police Service and fire department officials hired to protect contractors in the tower while work was being done.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.