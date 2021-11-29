Fire crews battle commercial fire near Saskatoon

Saskatoon -

Firefighters battled a commercial fire southeast of Saskatoon over the weekend.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) was dispatched to help fight a "large commercial building fire" in Green Meadow Estates, according to a news release.

Fire crews from Clavet, Allan and Bradwell also responded to the fire, with Clavet's fire chief leading the command.

SFD remained on scene until after 11 p.m. helping to ensure the blaze was extinguished.

"Due to the magnitude of the fire, there was significant loss to the property," SFD said.

The Saskatchewan Public Safety agency will conduct an investigation into the blaze.