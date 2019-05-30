

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Fire Department was kept busy battling two separate fires Wednesday evening – one involving a residential complex, and the other a vehicle.

Just after 5 p.m. crews were called to the 500 block of Avenue H south, where they discovered flames and smoke coming from multiples areas of a residential four-plex.

Crews prepared to enter the homes to search for possible occupants, while attack hose lines were used to battle visible flames. Nobody was inside the building at the time, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Later that evening crews were called to a vehicle fire on 22nd Street near Confederation Drive. It’s not known what caused the vehicle fire. Nobody was injured.