Fire breaks out at Saskatoon metal recycling business

Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Steel and Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning.

Three engines and one ladder truck were called to the scene just before 10:30 a.m., according to a City of Saskatoon spokesperson.

Black smoke and flames could be seen coming from the recycling pile. A video of the blaze can be viewed using the player at the top of this article.

Firefighters brought in another two engines and a ladder truck to the scene after seeing the extent of the blaze, according to a fire department news release.

Police were dispatched to the scene to redirect traffic as firefighters dealt with the flames, the city said.

Firefighters battled a blaze at BN Metals on Quebec Avenue Monday morning. (Chad Hills / CTV News)

Matt Chevrier works across the street from BN Metals. He told CTV News he found out about the fire after a friend phoned him about it.

“We came out to this spot, big flames big black smoke ... and firefighters were on the scene. Right away they closed of the streets,” said Chevrier, who works at Stumbletown Distilling.

“Little bit of a sight ... big flames, maybe about 30 feet high," Chevrier said.

Crews attacked the flames from above using the ladder truck while equipment operators on site used heavy equipment to open up the pile to get water deeper into the fire, the city said.

Firefighters attacked the fire from above in a ladder truck. (Courtesy: Saskatoon Fire Department)

An email from BN said firefighters were gone by 2 p.m.and "everything is business as usual."

"Staff were evacuated as a safety precaution and returned to the building within half an hour," the email said.

The fire occurred in a scrap pile, according to the company.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to buildings or equipment, the email said.