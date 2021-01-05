Advertisement
Fire at Prairie Meats warehouse in Saskatoon causes $125,000 in damages
Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021 10:17PM CST Last Updated Wednesday, January 6, 2021 10:46AM CST
Fire crews on scene at Saskatoon's Prairie Meats warehouse on Dudley Street. (Courtesy: The Saskatoon Fire Department)
SASKATOON -- A fire at the Prairie Meats warehouse on Tuesday evening caused $125,000 in damages, the Saskatoon Fire Department says.
A fire investigator found the cause to be undetermined, according to a news release.
The fire department says crews were dispatched to the South West Industrial area at around 6 p.m., following a call from an alarm company indicating a fire in a warehouse on Dudley Street.
When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.
The fire department says no one was hurt.