Ferris wheel malfunction leaves over a dozen stranded: Saskatoon Fire Department

Saskatoon Fire Department was called out after the Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park stopped working. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News) Saskatoon Fire Department was called out after the Ferris wheel at Kinsmen Park stopped working. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London