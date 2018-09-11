The federal government will spend $2.3 million over two years to help preserve, promote and revitalize Indigenous languages in Saskatchewan.

Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez made the announcement Tuesday morning at a press conference in Saskatoon.

“[Languages] help define who we are. It connects us with ourselves, with our families, with our community,” he said.

The money will be managed by the Saskatchewan Indigenous Cultural Centre who will distribute it for activities such as language and culture camps, mentor and apprenticeship programs and the development of learning materials, Rodriguez said.

Bobby Cameron, the Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations, said the funds “bring us hope and optimism.”

The decline of Indigenous languages is prominent in the southern parts of the province, and to reverse that trend languages need to be taught starting at a young age, he said.

“Getting to those young folks as early as possible is only going to help us in the long run in terms of language protection and language revitalization,” Cameron said.

The $2.3 million will help the Indigenous community see positive results and hopefully “one day, our First Nations will be speaking 100 per cent fluency in their native tongue,” he said.

The government aims to pass the bill before the next election, Rodriguez said.