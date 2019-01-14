

CTV Saskatoon





The federal government is spending $5.6 million to support indigenous research.

“The aim of this program is to make sure that indigenous, traditional, different ways of knowing are included in research,” Science and Sport Minister Kirsty Duncan said at the announcement Monday.

“If you live on the land for 10,000 years you need to be able to read the sky, land, the water, or you don’t survive. We have to learn from indigenous peoples – the interconnectedness among people, placed and the environment.”

Duncan awarded 116 people from across the country up to $50,000 each in funding.

The money will go toward finding new ways of doing research in indigenous fields.

More than half the grants are going to not-for-profit indigenous organizations.