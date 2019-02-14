The federal government announced it is earmarking millions of dollars for the Fond-du-Lac airport.

Federal MP Seamous O’Regan made the announcement at the Saskatoon airport Thursday afternoon.

The funding will help replace the runway at the small northern community’s airport.

The government says new asphalt and lights will be installed.

Concerns over the runway came to light after a plane crash in December of 2017 in which one person died.

“The community of Fond-du-Lac was profoundly touched by tragic events in 2017. Today, our Government is announcing new funding which will help ensure the continued safety and reliability of operations at the Fond du Lac Airport,” O’Regan said.

He said a well-maintained airport is essential. While there is no timeline of when the funding will be rolled out, the goal is to do so as quickly as possible, he said.

The funding is being provided through Canada’s Airports Capital Assistance Program.