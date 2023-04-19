Federal workers strike in Saskatoon

Around 200 people could be seen walking the picket in downtown Saskatoon as a strike by some federal workers got underway.

The picketers circled the 300 block of Third Avenue North, where the local Canada Revenue Agency office is located.

The picket is one of more than 250 to spring up across Canada after the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the federal government failed to hammer out a deal ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

The Saskatoon workers are among an estimated 155,000 Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency employees taking part in what PSAC is calling "one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history."

"We've got a great showing, people have been walking the picket lines quite strongly. The spirits are high, people are here," local union president Kevin Welgush said while speaking to CTV News on the picket line Wednesday morning.

"Our union specifically, we're looking at a lot of members with an average income between $40,000 and $65,000 a year, which is a fair wage or a decent wage, but it's not keeping up with inflation," Welgush said.

Wage increases and work-from-options have been key sticking points in the ongoing contract negotiations that first began in June 2021.

When speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier called its latest offer "competitive and fair" and "reasonable to Canadians."

The Board offered a nine per cent raise over three years. However, the union is pushing for annual raises of 4.5 per cent over the next three years, arguing the hikes are needed to keep pace with the cost of living.

Pickets are also planned for Regina, Moose Jaw, Indian Head and Fort Qu’Appelle.

--With files from Caitrin Hodson and the Canadian Press