Saskatoon

    • Federal First Nations clean water bill gets mixed reaction in Sask.

    Saskatchewan's Federation of Independent Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says the federal government rushed out its new clean water legislation without doing its homework first.

    Bill C-61, or the First Nations Clean Water Act was announced earlier this week, a bill that aims tto provide funding and strengthen regulations to help bring clean water to communities.

    FSIN chief Bobby Cameron says there should have been more discussion before the rollout of the proposed legislation.

    "Our First Nations need more time. Don't rush this so quickly. Its as simple as that," Cameron said.

    During a news conference earlier this week, Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu said the legislation will provide 'essential tools' for First Nations.

    "It establishes standards regulations, supports, monitoring and seeks to bring all partners, Federal, provincial and First Nations to the table. to better protect water for everyone," Hajdu said

    Cameron says the bill fails to address issues like permitting for industrial projects which he says continues to contaminate water sources.

    "It used to be nothing to just drink water out of a ditch when we're hunting. That's how clean the water was," he said.

    "Now everything is polluted. Industry has destroyed a lot of the environment. Governments issue permits. When is enough?" Cameron asked.

    Rowena Fourhorns with the Saskatchewan First Nations Water Association is optimistic about the legislation. She believes the funding could be useful for providing the necessary infrastructure.

