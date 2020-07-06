SASKATOON -- Tristen Durocher is walking to the Legislature from La Ronge to ask for more resources for suicide prevention.

The 24 year old, a Métis fiddle player, took notice of amount of youth suicide because he was often asked to play at funerals across the north.

Durocher and his supporters left La Ronge July 2 and aim to reach Regina later this summer.

Durocher is walking every step of the journey for those who have died and is taking in the beauty of nature that surrounds him in honour of their spirits.

The hashtag for their campaign is #yanawansca. Yana is an acronym for “you are not alone” and wansca is Cree for “wake up.”

The walk is called Walking with Our Angels.

They are also wearing shirts from the Every Child Matters campaign.

Christopher Merasty is accompanying Durocher on the walk. Merasty is from Green Lake and now resides in La Ronge.

Merasty says he struggled to find adequate treatment in the province for his daughter who attempted to take her own life when she was 14-years-old.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available. Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645) and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868) offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues. If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital. The Centre for Suicide Prevention is a place where resources on suicide prevention can be found.