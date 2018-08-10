Friday marked one year since a father of five died from a gunshot wound in Saskatoon.

Family and friends of Tyler Applegate gathered at St. Margueritt School’s park for a memorial.

“A lot of people don’t know how to deal with this grief, especially when it’s so sudden and shocking. It’s not just my brother’s life they’ve taken, it has changed everybody,” Starla Sippola, Applegate’s sister, said.

Applegate was shot outside his home on July 22, 2017 and died in hospital on Aug. 10, 2017.

Police said Applegate was shot in the stomach after confronting a man who was urinating on his fence.

“He wasn’t even intentionally involved,” Catherine Saam, a friend of Applegate’s, told CTV News.

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to Applegate’s death, three others have been charged with manslaughter.

“I don’t think closure is something that’s going to come from a court case. It’s something we as a family are going to have to work through,” Sippola said.

The people charged in Applegate’s death next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.