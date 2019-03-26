

CTV Saskatoon





RCMP are dealing with a fatal rollover south of Saskatoon, leading to major delays on the highway.

Both southbound lanes of Highway 11 are closed 8 kilometers south of Dundurn on the hill near Blackstrap Lake.

Police say the closure is expected to last until later Tuesday morning as forensic teams investigate.

A detour has been set up at the scene using a grid road to get around the area, but it’s not recommended for semis. RCMP say semis needing to head south should use Highway 16, then go south using Highway 2.