Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say

Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday.

The blaze on Ottawa Street was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to an RCMP news release.

Officers from the Craik RCMP detachment responded to the scene immediately. When they arrived, members of the Davidson Fire Department were already at the blaze.

Police say several people were in the home at the time of the fire.

While battling the flames, firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman from the house.

The pair were transported to Davidson Hospital where they were later declared dead.

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of three children inside the home.

Autopsies for all five victims are expected to take place in Saskatoon later this week.

Police held the scene overnight as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.

“Updates will be provided as they become available," the release read.

Davidson is located approximately 117 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

-- More details to come.