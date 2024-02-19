Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. on Sunday.
The blaze on Ottawa Street was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to an RCMP news release.
Officers from the Craik RCMP detachment responded to the scene immediately. When they arrived, members of the Davidson Fire Department were already at the blaze.
Police say several people were in the home at the time of the fire.
While battling the flames, firefighters rescued an 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman from the house.
The pair were transported to Davidson Hospital where they were later declared dead.
After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered the remains of three children inside the home.
Autopsies for all five victims are expected to take place in Saskatoon later this week.
Police held the scene overnight as the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.
“Updates will be provided as they become available," the release read.
Davidson is located approximately 117 kilometres south of Saskatoon.
-- More details to come.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. proposes UN resolution supporting temporary ceasefire in Gaza
The United States has proposed a rival draft United Nations Security Council resolution that would underscore the body's 'support for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza as soon as practicable,' according to the text seen by Reuters on Monday.
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
WikiLeaks founder Assange may be near the end of his long fight to stay out of the U.S.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's fight to avoid facing spying charges in the United States may be nearing an end following a protracted legal saga in the U.K. that included seven years of self-exile inside a foreign embassy and five years in prison.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets is retiring. Here's what he wants you to know
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Strike at the Eiffel Tower closes one of the world's most popular monuments to visitors
Visitors to the Eiffel Tower were turned away on Monday because of a strike over poor financial management at one of the world's most-visited sites.
Rideau Canal Skateway closes for skating only hours after reopening
A portion of the Rideau Canal Skateway that was opened on Sunday closed at 6 p.m., only six hours after it was reopened.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, RCMP say
Five people are dead following a house fire in the community of Davidson, Sask. over the weekend.
-
'Share ideas and resources': Organizers for Wascana Winter Festival want closer relationship with Frost
As dozens of families turned up for carriage rides at this year's Wascana Winter Festival – organizers say they hope for collaboration with REAL's Frost Festival to assist in expanding the Regina winter staple.
-
TeleMiracle set to return this weekend with live audience
TeleMiracle 48 is set to return this weekend with a live audience in Regina.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP arrest woman in 1-year-old's death
A one-year-old boy has died and Manitoba RCMP has one person in custody.
-
Fire in northwest Winnipeg leaves building damaged
A fire in northwest Winnipeg on Monday morning has left a commercial building with fire, water and smoke damage.
-
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day
Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Calgary
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
-
Lanny McDonald out of hospital after cardiac event
Lanny McDonald is out of hospital two weeks after suffering a cardiac event.
-
Astronomers find what may be the universe's brightest object with a black hole devouring a sun a day
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
Edmonton
-
What to do for fun on Family Day in Edmonton
Family Day in Alberta is Monday, February 19. Here are some of the things that are happening in and around Edmonton to mark the occasion.
-
Railway workers warn 'work stoppage looms' after CN, CPKC seek conciliation
The union representing more than 9,000 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
-
Ackerman, Sturmay and band of Scotties rookies roll at Tournament of Hearts
Thirty-four years have passed since the last time an all-rookie team won the Canadian women's curling championship.
Toronto
-
'Twice in a lifetime opportunity': Ontario woman to compete in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
-
Toronto family who unknowingly employed war criminal fears nothing has changed
Almost 30 years ago, Gail Bocknek turned on the evening news and watched dumbfounded as a man who had worked for her family for decades was identified as a Nazi war criminal.
-
Man in custody after woman found with slash wound to the neck at Whitby gas station
A woman sustained “significant injuries” after police say she was slashed in the neck during a domestic dispute in Whitby on Friday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS 'It's just breathtaking': Rideau Canal Skateway reopens at noon as Winterlude wraps up
The National Capital Commission announced the reopening of the Rideau Canal Skateway on Monday at noon.
-
Here's why stress does not have to control you
A University of Ottawa professor has combined scientific research and her personal experience to explore how to optimize cognitive abilities, be organized and set goals.
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
Vancouver
-
Man seriously injured after shooting in Guildford, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a shooting in Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.
-
Nuclear gauge that prompted public warning recovered, North Vancouver RCMP say
A nuclear gauge that was stolen from a parking garage in North Vancouver last week has been recovered, authorities confirmed Monday.
-
Racism, cultural beliefs can affect organ donations in some communities: doctors
A kidney-shaped cake will likely be on the menufor Reema Garcha and her family as they celebrate the six-year anniversary of her kidney donation to her older sister.
Montreal
-
Woman dead after stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand
A 51-year-old woman is dead after a stabbing in Saint-Basile-le-Grand, south of Montreal.
-
Migraine in kids: How to spot the symptoms
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
-
'Smart home' hopes to help young people with intellectual disabilities thrive in society
A new 'smart home' in Montreal is hoping to enhance the lives of eight young people living with intellectual disabilities or who are on the autism spectrum.
Vancouver Island
-
Medical emergency sends BC Ferries vessel back to dock, delays long-weekend sailings
Some long weekend travellers between Metro Vancouver and Nanaimo saw major delays Saturday morning, after a medical emergency forced a BC Ferries vessel to return to dock in Horseshoe Bay.
-
Prescription drug seized during investigation into dead body found outside Campbell River, RCMP say
Mounties in Campbell River say an investigation that began when a body was found in a remote area outside of town has resulted in a seizure of drugs and weapons.
-
Flight diverted to Winnipeg after passenger tries to open door
A flight from Vancouver to Toronto was diverted to Winnipeg Friday after a passenger tried to open a cabin door.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man's letters indicate suicide risk as short-staffed jail kept inmates in cells
A Nova Scotia man who took his own life inside the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility wrote letters that showed he was a potential suicide risk.
-
Police investigating shooting in Dartmouth, N.S.
One person is in hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S., early Monday morning.
-
Truro woman, 68, dead after head-on crash in Denmark: N.S. RCMP
A 68-year-old Truro woman died at the scene of a car crash in Denmark, N.S., on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
Sudbury animal rescue PetSave moves into new home
Greater Sudbury animal rescue service PetSave has officially moved into its new location and is already at capacity despite more space.
London
-
Groundbreaking London, Ont. gym slated to be replaced by townhomes
A planning application submitted to city hall is calling for Fitness Forum to be torn down and replaced with 78 residential units.
-
G2 driver charged after travelling nearly double the speed limit in west London
A teenaged G2 driver will be without a licence for the next month after he was stopped by police allegedly speeding through west London at 96 km/h — nearly double the posted speed limit.
-
Dead in the water: New Western study sheds light on habitability of Saturn's largest moon
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.