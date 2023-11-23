SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Fatal crash claims 18-year-old Prince Albert man's life

    rcmp

    A Prince Albert man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover earlier this week.

    According to Prince Albert RCMP, the crash on Highway 2 was reported around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

    The 18-year-old driver was the vehicle's sole occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

    Police say his family has been notified and the crash remains under investigation.

