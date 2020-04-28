Farmer pitches in to help control Saskatoon-area grass fire
Saskatoon Fire Department responds to a fire near Highway 16 North and Range Road 3062 on April 28, 2020. (Chad Hills/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A controlled burn became unmanageable near Saskatoon on Tuesday afternoon, the fire department said.
The fire was near Highway 16 North and Range Road 3062, according to a news release.
As of late afternoon, firefighters were working to extinguish the fire, which had expanded across a “significant area.”
Water tankers were being used to shuttle and store water until needed for use by the brush trucks.
A farmer is using a tractor to help control the spread of the fire.