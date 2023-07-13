Fans mixed on Saskatoon baseball team's new name
Saskatoon’s new baseball team announced its name on Thursday — and fans are divided.
The newly-dubbed Saskatoon Berries baseball team made the announcement over social media through a picture of the eponymous berry sitting on the bleachers.
The Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) team was announced earlier this year.
A selection of ten fan-suggested names was narrowed to four finalists and put up for a public vote: the Cobra Chickens, the Saskatoon Berries, the River Pirates and the Bridge Pigeons.
The city’s previous WCBL team, the Saskatoon Yellowjackets, folded in 2014.
On social media, some fans said the name sounded like a little league team, although others warmed up to it.
No logo has been chosen for the team yet, and the club hasn’t announced how many people voted in the contest.
The Saskatoon Berries are scheduled to hit the field at Hugh Cairns Field in the Gordie Howe Sports Complex next summer.
Joe Carnahan, a WCBL veteran who played with the Swift Current 57s and took over as coach in 2007, has been tapped as the team’s head coach.
