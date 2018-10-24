The family of a man whose head was missing when he was found dead is demanding an autopsy be done and the RCMP re-investigate the death that’s been ruled a suicide.

Glenn Waskewitch, 54, was reported missing in August and was found a few days later on Aug. 19 in a wooded area on the Onion Lake Cree Nation. The Saskatchewan Coroners Service concluded the cause of death was suicide by hanging and that Waskewitch’s head was taken off his body by an animal.

“There was evidence of bear scat found a short distance from the body,” the Saskatchewan Coroners Service said in an email to CTV News.

Waskewtich’s family said the RCMP agreed with the findings and closed the investigation. They say they don’t believe Waskewitch died by suicide and said there is evidence that points to foul play.

Waskewitch’s cousin Grant Whitstone said it’s not typical for animals to remove a person’s head from a body.

“Things that were at the side just didn’t add up as far as the investigation’s report,” he told reporters Wednesday.

He said evidence found at the scene and on Waskewitch’s body, in addition to the location where he was found, don’t add up to a wildlife attack.

Waskewitch’s mother Marjorie tearfully spoke to reporters and said she doesn’t believe the RCMP has done its due diligence in the case.

“There are many nights when I am not able to sleep,” she said. “And when I do, the first thing that I think about when I wake up is will we get new information today?”

Waskewitch’s family, along with Onion Lake Cree Nation Chief Henry Lewis, is asking the RCMP to re-open the case and do a full investigation. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Rob King said police will take another look at the case to ensure everything was done properly.

“The re-opening would go back and re-interview witnesses and things like that, I don’t think we’re at that point,” King told CTV News in an interview. “We’ll review the case. We’ll review the findings of the officers and how those findings came about and ensure they were done properly and then we'll try to provide the family with as many answers as possible.”

An autopsy wasn’t performed after Waskewitch’s death. Saskatchewan Coroners Service said in am email that decision was based on findings by the RCMP and the Coroner during the investigation.

It said it’s reviewing the family’s request and that the Chief Coroner will be in contact with Waskewitch’s death.

Waskewitch was a respected mentor on the Onion Lake Cree Nation and worked in education for nearly 25 years followed by other jobs. He taught young people the traditional way of life through cultural programs. He’s described as outgoing, friendly and well-known in the community.

“The community as a whole, we’re effected,” Chief Lewis said of Waskewitch’s death.

The family continues to search for Waskewitch’s missing remains, including his skull.

“All I want is peace for my son and family,” his mother said.