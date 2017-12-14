

CTV Saskatoon





Warning: This story contains graphic details

Family members of a six-week-old baby killed by a teen are sharing victim impact statements in court Thursday.

The family is speaking in Saskatoon Provincial Court at day three of a hearing to determine if the teen should be sentenced as an adult.

The 18-year-old can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because she was 16 when she killed Nikosis Jace Cantre.

She pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the infant’s July 2016 death. The baby died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen beat him while she was given a place to stay by strangers, according to an agreed statement of facts in the case.

Angelina Irinici is in court for the hearing: