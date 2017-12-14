Family of baby killed by teen reading victim impact statements
Family members of Nikosis Jace Cantre, a six-week-old boy killed in July 2016, hold posters outside Saskatoon Provincial Court on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The family is calling for the teen girl who killed the baby to be sentenced as an adult. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 10:23AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, December 14, 2017 10:24AM CST
Warning: This story contains graphic details
Family members of a six-week-old baby killed by a teen are sharing victim impact statements in court Thursday.
The family is speaking in Saskatoon Provincial Court at day three of a hearing to determine if the teen should be sentenced as an adult.
The 18-year-old can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because she was 16 when she killed Nikosis Jace Cantre.
She pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder in the infant’s July 2016 death. The baby died of blunt force trauma to the head after the teen beat him while she was given a place to stay by strangers, according to an agreed statement of facts in the case.
Angelina Irinici is in court for the hearing:
