The weather is a bit cooler, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and have some fun! Brit’s Picks has plenty of great options to check out in Saskatoon.

Frankenstein: The Man & The Monster

Runs until October 19th at the Joni Mitchell Building

Get a jump-start on celebrating the spooky season with this classic tale of monsters and madness. This is a show that kick-starts theatre season at the U of S and is sure to entertain. Tickets are $17-$22.

I Lost My Husband!

Runs October 16-27 at the Backstage Stage

Persephone Theatre presents this show as part of its Deep End series. It follows Evelyn, a woman who loses her husband in a bar, but isn’t sure she wants him back! This is a feminist comedy about love, freedom and karaoke. Tickets are $30.

Pumpkin Maze

Runs until October 30th at Dutch Growers

Go in search of the great pumpkin with the kids! This is a great outing for the whole family, with a scavenger hunt and great photo opportunities. Best of all, it’s totally free!

