Fake Gucci, Canada Goose prices inflated at Value Village, Saskatoon man says
A Saskatoon man is concerned about the rise in knockoff clothing items being found at second-hand stores, and he wants better training for staff to detect fakes.
When browsing items at a local Value Village earlier this summer, Derek Chambers discovered some clothes that appeared to be fake and raised his concern.
Staff removed them, saying with the number of items they process, it's impossible to catch everything.
But last week, Chambers spotted another suspicious item on display with a high price tag.
"A Canada Goose jacket that has a $400 price tag," said Chambers. "But to my understanding, from what I've seen from authentic jackets, the tagging was in the wrong place, the stitching was off on the badge. There were a number of ways I could tell as a customer that this was not an authentic product."
He asked staff what would happen if he had bought it, discovered it was fake and returned it.
"I would get an in-store credit, and I wouldn't be refunded," he said. "Well, that's a pretty crazy amount to be spending in the second-hand store."
When he tried to take pictures of the jacket, staff asked him to leave.
A spokesperson for Value Village's U.S.-based parent company Savers said Chambers made the right move by raising the issue.
"On average, each of our stores merchandise up to 35,000 unique and varied items on our racks and shelves every week. We encourage our customers to speak with a store manager or reach out to our customer care team if they feel an item has been inadvertently placed on our sales floor," the spokesperson said in an email.
"In these circumstances, our policy is to make corrections where appropriate."
Chambers understands there is a lot of inventory coming in, but he wonders if staff are being properly trained to spot fake items before they attach a high price tag.
"Do they have the ability to see the nuance of what the stitching is and at that point, are they ever offered education on how to do that," Chambers said. "Or are they only offered 15 seconds per item to grade it, price it and it's gone?"
One local second-hand store owner says it's getting harder to tell what's fake, so her staff does extra training and takes extra time to verify an item is authentic before it hits shelves.
"When someone brings in a Louis Vuitton or Chanel and it's not authentic, we won't purchase that item to resell in our store because essentially it's illegal to do that," said Jocelyn Malcolm, owner of Style Encore. "So we do have to make sure it is legal and that everything is authentic in our store, and that we are selling it for a fair price as well."
Malcolm says with some designer bags, there are apps that can scan barcodes attached to them to verify authenticity. But her staff is trained to evaluate items in a variety of price ranges.
"There's tips and tricks from a $100 bag versus a $3,000 bag, she said. “We have 15 staff members and they're all trained on how to spot those things.”
Chambers believes these were isolated incidents. But with more people relying on thrift stores, he says customers need to be mindful of what they're buying.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
Officials find debris from F-35 fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after pilot ejected
Authorities have found a debris field from an F-35 stealth fighter jet that crashed in South Carolina after the pilot ejected and parachuted to safety.
Heading for UN, Ukraine's president questions why Russia still has a place there
Days before potentially crossing paths with Russia's top diplomat at the United Nations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Monday that the world body needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.
Stainless steel children's cups recalled due to presence of lead: Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s cups after lead was found in them.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo: My most jaw-dropping moments from notable interviews
As she marks her 50th anniversary with CTV, Sandie Rinaldo reveals the most jaw-dropping moments from some of her notable interviews with William Shatner, Justin Bieber, Justin Trudeau, Bob Marley and more.
'We want prices to come down': Grocery executives meet ministers, agree to work on stabilizing costs
The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains were in Ottawa on Monday for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices.
'A lot of work to do': MPs kick off fall sitting with maintained focus on affordability
Affordability was the main issue of the spring, the summer, and is now set to remain the focus this autumn as members of Parliament returned from their ridings to Ottawa to kick off the fall sitting on Monday.
Hundreds of out-of-work Canadian film, TV workers tap into $1.2M in aid: charity
A national charity serving people in the entertainment industry says it has doled out $1.2 million in aid to Canadians affected by the Hollywood actors and writers strikes.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Regina
-
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
-
'Trauma will stay with us forever': Sask. man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that severely injured 7-year-old
A Regina man who was involved in a collision that severely injured a seven-year-old boy while he was waiting for a school bus has pled guilty to impaired driving.
-
Judge to hear arguments in injunction application against Sask.'s parental consent policy
A hearing for the injunction application filed against the Government of Saskatchewan’s parental inclusion and consent policy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Regina’s Court of King’s Bench.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Two Winnipeg drivers are facing charges after an alleged street race Sunday evening ended with a multi-car crash on Portage Avenue that left two people injured.
-
Police searching for missing 55-year-old man
Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 55-year-old man.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen lands lead role in new PAW Patrol movie
A Calgary teen is making his mark in the movie world, starring in a new animated feature film alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
Smoky days, gloomy mood? How wildfire haze is affecting what Edmontonians do and feel
Alberta's capital city has been blanketed in smoke for more than 300 hours already this year – nearly three times the new normal – and with fires still burning, it's probably not over yet.
-
EPS officer who stole cash, gift cards, cigarettes can keep his job after chief loses appeal bid
Edmonton's police chief has lost a legal ruling seeking the firing of an officer who stole cash, gift cards and cigarettes while on duty.
-
Alberta updates COVID-19, RSV and influenza numbers ahead of respiratory virus season
Alberta's health minister gave a respiratory virus update on Monday as the province works to launch a new online reporting dashboard.
Toronto
-
12-year-old girl charged in assault of staff and student at Oshawa school
A 12-year-old girl is facing charges after multiple staff members and a student were assaulted at an Oshawa, Ont. school Monday morning.
-
Doug Ford agrees to 'new deal' working group to tackle Toronto's finances but says no to new taxes
Premier Doug Ford says he agrees that the City of Toronto needs a “new deal” for ongoing funding after holding a meeting with Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow Monday, but says he’s not in favour of any new taxes that would help Toronto dig itself out of a fiscal hole.
-
16-year-old boy in hospital following shooting at TTC's Kennedy Station
A youth has been injured after a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Loblaws vs Dollarama: how much can you save?
With food prices continuing to rise, shoppers are looking to save wherever they can. CTV's Dave Charbonneau embarked on a mission to compare identical items available at both Loblaws and Dollarama stores.
Vancouver
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Much of Peachland under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
Many living in Peachland in B.C.'s Okanagan are being told to be ready to leave at a moments notice as the out of control Glen Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for much of the district.
Montreal
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Quebec is not a 'leader,' says Greenpeace ahead of Legault's speech at UN environment summit
With Premier François Legault set to speak about the environment at the United Nations in New York this week, environmental groups are warning that Quebec must do more to fight climate change.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA hopes to clear his name after removal from NDP caucus by Eby
British Columbia MLA Adam Walker says he hopes to clear his name after what he called an “abrupt” decision by Premier David Eby to remove him from the NDP caucus over a human resources complaint.
-
Provincial officials defend drug decriminalization at UBCM convention
On the first day of an annual gathering of provincial representatives and municipal leaders, representatives from the ministries of health, addictions, and public safety defended their support for decriminalization of hard drugs.
-
Vancouver Island MLA ousted from BC NDP, Premier David Eby says
Premier David Eby has announced MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC New Democratic party.
Atlantic
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
-
Jen Powley, author and advocate for people with disabilities in N.S., dies at age 45
Jen Powley, an author and prominent Nova Scotia advocate for people with disabilities, has died at the age of 45.
-
Crews work to restore power and clear debris left by Lee along N.S. south shore
Thousands of customers along Nova Scotia's south shore were still without power Monday afternoon as clean up from Lee continues.
Northern Ontario
-
Woman charged in drug bust at Highway 17 business west of Sudbury
A 49-year-old northern Ontario woman is charged with illegally selling cannabis, magic mushrooms and unmarked cigarettes after police raided a business in the Sables-Spanish Rivers Township, police say.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
London
-
Testimony offers glimpse into mind of man accused of murdering Muslim family
There was more insight Monday into what was going through the mind of the man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family after they were struck and killed by a pickup truck.
-
'It’s all gone': Dozens left devastated, seeking answers after fire destroys U-Haul storage facility in Sarnia, Ont.
Dozens of people in Sarnia lost troves of valuable belongings when a fire burned through a storage facility last week. 'I ended up losing my son back in 2012…and anything I had in that storage locker of him, his personal items, any photos, it’s all gone,' said Peter Misko.
-
Inquest begins into police shooting death of Exeter, Ont. man
A mandatory inquest into the police involved shooting death of Wade Vander Wal began on Monday. He was shot 11 times by provincial police in Exeter on Dec. 3, 2019.