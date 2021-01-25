SASKATOON -- The city remained under an extreme cold warning Monday after a bone-chilling weather system settled in over the weekend.

In its warning, Environment and Climate Change Canada said temperatures are expected to "moderate slightly" Monday morning but the cold will return for a third night during the evening, lasting into Tuesday.

A high of -28 C is forecasted for Monday, with the potential for wind chills as low as -48 in the morning and -41 later in the day.

The weather agency is warning frostbite can develop within minutes and the frigid weather poses the greatest risk for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working outdoors and those without proper shelter.

Environment Canada also warned against leaving pets outside.

The extreme cold prompted the city's school divisions to cancel bus service Monday morning.