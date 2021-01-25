SASKATOON -- School bus service was cancelled Monday morning by Saskatoon's public and Catholic school divisions, as well as the Prairie Spirit division due to the extreme cold that has taken hold in the province.

Saskatoon Public Schools cancelled all bus routes and charters for the entire day. All schools are open and classes will run as scheduled.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools cancelled bus service for high school students for the full day. Elementary school students did not have classes scheduled for Monday.

Prairie Spirit School Division cancelled all morning routes. The division said it will provide an update on the status of afternoon routes when available.