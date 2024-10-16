Experts unable to determine cause of fire that destroyed North Battleford motel

Investigators with the North Battleford Fire Department and the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency were unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed the Best Canadian Motor Inn on Monday night.

In a statement on Wednesday, the City of North Battleford says the team conducted “an exhaustive search of the property” in its investigation.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. on Monday at the motel, located on the Highway 16 bypass on the outskirts of the city. Flames had spread to a key piece of electrical infrastructure as the structure burned, taking out the power to the city for several hours.

A commercial fire on Oct. 14 spread to a main transmission line, taking out power in the City of North Battleford. (Source: City of North Battleford)

While investigators fell short of finding the cause, on Wednesday the city offered more details about how the event unfolded.

“The fire … had engulfed three of the motel rooms prior to the arrival of the North Battleford Fire Department.”

Firefighters from North Battleford and the Battleford RCMP then quickly moved to evacuate the motel rooms.

“Of the 50 rooms, 40 were noted as occupied, according to motel records,” the city said.

“Following Tuesday’s secondary search of the structure, fire officials determined there were no fatalities or major injuries sustained as a result of the fire.”

One person was treated at the scene for symptoms related to smoke inhalation, the city says.

About 32 firefighters helped to contain the fire, their efforts stymied by high wind gusts up to 47 kilometres per hour.

The City of North Battleford says anyone displaced by the fire can contact the Red Cross for support.

(Source: Facebook / Bryton Thickness)