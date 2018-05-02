

CTV Saskatoon





An equipment failure on a transmission structure near Saskatoon was the cause of an outage that left many communities without power on Tuesday evening.

SaskPower customers in parts of Saskatoon, areas north to Duck Lake and east to Wakaw were without power at around 5:30 p.m. Power was restored by 11 p.m.

SaskPower said it received about 8,000 calls to its outage centre that night.