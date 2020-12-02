SASKATOON -- It’s early December but you wouldn’t know it by temperatures that sit near or above the freezing point and the melting snow in Saskatoon.

We’ve got sunshine and a high of minus three Wednesday in Saskatoon, and a high of plus one waiting for us Friday. Things stay nice through the weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs right around zero.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: -3

Evening: -9

Thursday - Sunny

Morning Low: -8

Afternoon High: -1

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: -7

Afternoon High: 1