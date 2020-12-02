Advertisement
Enjoy these above-seasonal temperatures while they last: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Blair Farthing
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 4:46AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 4:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- It’s early December but you wouldn’t know it by temperatures that sit near or above the freezing point and the melting snow in Saskatoon.
We’ve got sunshine and a high of minus three Wednesday in Saskatoon, and a high of plus one waiting for us Friday. Things stay nice through the weekend, with sunshine and daytime highs right around zero.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Sunny
High: -3
Evening: -9
Thursday - Sunny
Morning Low: -8
Afternoon High: -1
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: -7
Afternoon High: 1