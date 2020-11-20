SASKATOON -- A holiday tradition is back for another year at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

With the flick of a switch, the BHP Enchanted Forest Holiday Light Tour has come to life.

New to this year's edition is a tunnel of lights tribute honouring essential service providers.

The Enchanted Forest has been running for 22 years and, in addition to brightening the holidays for residents.

It serves as a fundraiser for the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and the City Hospital Foundation.

Due to the pandemic, this year's walkthrough event has been cancelled.

However, starting Friday and running through Jan. 9 visitors can enjoy the holiday lights from their vehicles using the drive-thru option between 5:30 and 11:30 nightly.