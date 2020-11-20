Advertisement
Enchanted Forest lights up for another season in Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- A holiday tradition is back for another year at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.
With the flick of a switch, the BHP Enchanted Forest Holiday Light Tour has come to life.
New to this year's edition is a tunnel of lights tribute honouring essential service providers.
The Enchanted Forest has been running for 22 years and, in addition to brightening the holidays for residents.
It serves as a fundraiser for the Saskatoon Zoo Foundation and the City Hospital Foundation.
Due to the pandemic, this year's walkthrough event has been cancelled.
However, starting Friday and running through Jan. 9 visitors can enjoy the holiday lights from their vehicles using the drive-thru option between 5:30 and 11:30 nightly.