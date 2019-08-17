

Two elderly people were taken to hospital after a collision between a truck and a mini-van on Kensington Blvd. on Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 12:40, and found a van rolled over on its side. The van was stabilized and crews made contact with the people inside.

Fire Department Paramedics were on scene and provided initial care to the van’s occupants.

The windshield and the roof were removed and an elderly man and woman were removed from the van, and taken to hospital for further evaluation.

Saskatoon Police took over the scene after the rescue was complete.