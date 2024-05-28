Sask. man, Alberta woman killed in fatal collision on highway 28
Alberta RCMP believe alcohol or drugs were involved in a fatal collision that claimed the lives of a Sask. man and a woman from Cold Lake, Alta.
The crash happened at around 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday after an SUV allegedly sped through a stop sign and struck a sedan on a highway northeast of Edmonton in the County of Smoky Lake.
RCMP said four people were sent to hospital after the crash, including the SUV driver who sustained serious and life-threatening injuries.
“The driver of the sedan, a 39-year-old female resident of Cold Lake, Alta., was pronounced deceased on scene and the passenger, a 36-year-old male resident of Meadow Lake, SK, who was transported to the hospital by STARS, was later pronounced deceased,” RCMP said in a release.
Police said they suspect the SUV driver was under the influence at the time. Two passengers in the SUV were taken to hospital with varying levels of injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said.
