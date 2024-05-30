SASKATOON
Early spring brings increased tick activity in Saskatchewan

(Noah Rishaug/CTV News) (Noah Rishaug/CTV News)
The woods are breathtaking this time of year, drawing hikers eager to enjoy the warm weather. However, a nearly invisible threat lurks within the trees— ticks.

Andrea Silzer, a local dog walker shares her recent experience.

"I was walking my dog then all of a sudden I felt something on me and I took a tick right off of me," Silzer said.

Ticks have appeared earlier this year with sightings as early as late March. Renny Grilz from the Meewasin Valley Authority attributes this to early spring moisture.

"We've had really low snow cover this past winter and a really greened-up spring here. We're finding a lot of ticks in the Saskatoon region and Meewasin Valley," Grilz explained.

"When people are out enjoying the river valley with their dogs or school groups, they're starting to find ticks."

To avoid ticks, it's recommended to limit exposed skin and avoid tall grass.

Orv Neufeldt, an avid hiker, has gotten his fair share.

"In fact, my daughter called me the tick magnet because I had about three of them in a short period of time," Neufeldt said.

While the most common ticks in Saskatchewan do not carry Lyme disease, they are present in the region

"It's something we have to start getting used to in the Saskatoon region as we see more and more ticks. As we have more ticks moving into the region that may carry Lyme disease in the future, definitely be more cautious," Grilz said.

Hikers are advised to check themselves and their pets for ticks after any outdoor activity. Specialized tools, such as 'tick twisters,' can help remove them safely.

