SASKATOON -- Another hot summer day is on tap, with temperatures climbing into the high twenties. Things are set to change later in the afternoon, with more cloud coverage than we’ve seen recently.

Thunderstorms band across large sections of the province, including here in Saskatoon, where we could see between 10-20 mm of rainfall from this system before it’s all said and done Thursday morning.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Isolated Thunderstorms

High: 28

Evening: 24

Wednesday – Rain

Morning Low: 15

Afternoon High: 19

Thursday –AM Showers

Morning Low: 13

Afternoon High: 22