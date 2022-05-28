Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police

A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service) A Prince Albert Police Service car is pictured in the file photo. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania.

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London