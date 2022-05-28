Early morning shooting incident leaves one dead: Prince Albert police

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a homicide after a man was shot in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a news release, Prince Albert police were called to the 800 block of 11th Avenue East after receiving a report that a man had been shot just after 5:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a 32-year-old man was found in the 1000 block of 8th Street E suffering from serious injuries.

The man was taken to Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Police are still in the area investigating and are asking residents to check their surveillance systems for any suspicious activity between 5 and 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.