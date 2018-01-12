

CTV Saskatoon





Three people arrested after an SUV crashed into a traffic light on Saskatoon’s 22nd Street are facing drug trafficking charges, city police say.

The SUV hit the traffic light at 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, which led to traffic restrictions for a few hours.

Police say marijuana, a small amount of U.S. cash and more than $29,000 in Canadian money were in the vehicle.

The three occupants were arrested without incident, according to police.

A 45-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are all charged with possessing marijuana for the purpose of trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime in connection with the incident.