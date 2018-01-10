

Saskatoon city crews have repaired a traffic light on 22nd Street after an SUV crashed into the light pole Wednesday morning.

The SUV hit the traffic light at 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue at about 8 a.m., police said in a news release. Police were not sure if any of the three occupants of the vehicle were injured, but noted none were sent to hospital.

The intersection operated as a four-way stop until crews repaired the light, according to police.

Traffic restrictions were lifted at about 11:30 a.m.