SUV crashes into traffic light on 22nd Street
Saskatoon police cruisers redirect traffic at 22nd Street and Witney Avenue after an SUV hit a traffic light Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Mark Villani/CTV Saskatoon)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:32AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 11:38AM CST
Saskatoon city crews have repaired a traffic light on 22nd Street after an SUV crashed into the light pole Wednesday morning.
The SUV hit the traffic light at 22nd Street West and Witney Avenue at about 8 a.m., police said in a news release. Police were not sure if any of the three occupants of the vehicle were injured, but noted none were sent to hospital.
The intersection operated as a four-way stop until crews repaired the light, according to police.
Traffic restrictions were lifted at about 11:30 a.m.
